Grayshift Adds Digital Forensics Industry Veteran Paul Baxter to Lead Europe Team

Leader in Mobile Device Forensics invests in European presence

ATLANTA and LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction, today announced that Paul Baxter, industry innovator and customer champion, has joined the company as Director of European Sales. In line with the company's recent strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, Baxter and his experienced team will expand Grayshift's presence in Europe and the United Kingdom to better support law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

Paul Baxter, Grayshift

Prior to joining Grayshift, Baxter served as Area Sales Manager at MSAB, supporting digital forensics customers across the UK & Ireland for over a decade. Before MSAB, Baxter helped develop and deploy identity solutions with governments around the world at Entrust Datacard, which was preceded by a distinguished career in the British Army. An experienced leader and advocate for law enforcement collaboration, Baxter leads a talented team across the European region, including:

  • Corrina Chester, Strategic Account Manager
  • Stevie Coates, Digital Forensics Specialist
  • Adam Masterson, Technical Support Engineer
  • Bernhard Pawlak, Strategic Account Manager
  • Matthieu Regnery, Digital Forensics Specialist

"We're excited to have Paul on board, supported by a stellar team that will serve as the faces of Grayshift in the region. Paul is one of the industry's most respected veterans and his leadership will be invaluable to Grayshift and driving our growth throughout Europe," said David Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of Grayshift.

"There are few brands as dynamic, innovative, and fast moving as Grayshift, so it's truly an honour to join the journey as we continue to grow and support the all-important work of our law enforcement customers. Our customers are faced with constant challenges and I'm excited to be leading Grayshift's efforts in the region to help them meet those challenges head on." said Baxter.

For more information, please visit the Grayshift website.

About Grayshift
 Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across 30 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

