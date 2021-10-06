checkAd

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) resulting from allegations that Camber may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2170.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 5, 2021, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled “Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI): What If They Made a Whole Company Out of Red Flags?” The report stated that the Company “has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September.” The report alleged that Camber only has one real asset, a 73% stake in an OTC-traded company, Viking Energy Group, Inc., with negative book value and a going-concern warning that recently violated the maximum-leverage covenant on one of its loans. The report further alleged that the company’s “‘ESG Clean Energy’ technology license is a joke.” Finally, the report also alleged that “the most fascinating part of the CEI boondoggle actually has to do with something far more basic: how many shares are there, and why has dilution been spiraling out of control?” and that the “market is badly mistaken about Camber’s share count and ignorant of [Camber’s] terrifying capital structure,” estimating the Company’s “fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number.”

On this news, Camber’s share price fell $1.56, or 50%, on October 5, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

