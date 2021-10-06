Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Lignin Market by End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, and Others), by Product Type (Lignosulfonate, Kraft Lignin, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's lignin market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Lignin Market: Highlights

Lignin is one of the most abundantly available biopolymers on earth and has been attributed as the most sustainable bio-resource. Lignin was traditionally used as a fuel for burning. However, over the past few years, manufacturers are exploring new revenue streams for lignin across different industrial applications like construction, agriculture, and animal feeds. Lignin producers have realized significant number of commercialized as well as potential applications for different lignin-based materials including vanillin, carbon fiber, phenols, and biomaterials which can be further processed to be used as binders & adhesives, dispersants, aromatics, etc.

In the wake of the pandemic, the lignin market witnessed a decline of -1.3% in the year 2020. Different end-use industries have experienced different degrees of impact of the pandemic. For instance, the pandemic hit the construction industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. Increased use of oil-based alternatives driven by low oil prices and reduced construction activities further resulted in the decline of lignin's demand in the construction industry.