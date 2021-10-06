intersolar easy-deploy green hydrogen grows from compact to megawatt-scale/modular electrolysers for energy storage, power-to-X and more
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 06.10.2021, 16:45 | 22 | 0 |
Munich (ots) - AEM Electrolyser pioneer Enapter is building on the success of
its compact green hydrogen generators with orders now open for its
megawatt-scale AEM Multicore electrolyser.
Exhibiting at Intersolar, Enapter plans to bring the AEM Multicore to market in
2022, enabling low-cost, highly flexible and reliable green hydrogen production
for larger-scale applications.
its compact green hydrogen generators with orders now open for its
megawatt-scale AEM Multicore electrolyser.
Exhibiting at Intersolar, Enapter plans to bring the AEM Multicore to market in
2022, enabling low-cost, highly flexible and reliable green hydrogen production
for larger-scale applications.
Enapter already provides more than 70 integrators and project developers in 40
countries with its patented AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolysers, which
are standardised but flexible in implementation for applications from energy
storage, power-to-X, mobility and more.
It focuses on plug-&-play electrolysers that allow integrators to quickly deploy
green hydrogen production with easy installation and simple software
integration. These hardware/software hybrids allow real-time monitoring and
control of hydrogen production with mobile and web apps, while the Energy
Management System Toolkit enables the simple planning, integration and automated
control of energy generation, storage and transmission for any energy device or
energy system.
Enapter will be exhibiting at booth B6.360 from October 6-8; walk-ins are
welcome, and to arrange meetings, please contact our business development team
via mailto:info@enapter.com .
About Enapter
Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient
hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion
Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost,
plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems
are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and
telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.
Learn more at https://www.enapter.com/ .
Download the Enapter press kit here (https://www.enapter.com/groundbreaking) .
Pressekontakt:
Martin Jendrischik: mailto:mjendrischik@external.enapter.com +49 151 2391 5780
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/141764/5039542
OTS: Enapter
countries with its patented AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolysers, which
are standardised but flexible in implementation for applications from energy
storage, power-to-X, mobility and more.
It focuses on plug-&-play electrolysers that allow integrators to quickly deploy
green hydrogen production with easy installation and simple software
integration. These hardware/software hybrids allow real-time monitoring and
control of hydrogen production with mobile and web apps, while the Energy
Management System Toolkit enables the simple planning, integration and automated
control of energy generation, storage and transmission for any energy device or
energy system.
Enapter will be exhibiting at booth B6.360 from October 6-8; walk-ins are
welcome, and to arrange meetings, please contact our business development team
via mailto:info@enapter.com .
About Enapter
Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient
hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion
Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost,
plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems
are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and
telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.
Learn more at https://www.enapter.com/ .
Download the Enapter press kit here (https://www.enapter.com/groundbreaking) .
Pressekontakt:
Martin Jendrischik: mailto:mjendrischik@external.enapter.com +49 151 2391 5780
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/141764/5039542
OTS: Enapter
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0