Munich (ots) - AEM Electrolyser pioneer Enapter is building on the success of

its compact green hydrogen generators with orders now open for its

megawatt-scale AEM Multicore electrolyser.



Exhibiting at Intersolar, Enapter plans to bring the AEM Multicore to market in

2022, enabling low-cost, highly flexible and reliable green hydrogen production

for larger-scale applications.





Enapter already provides more than 70 integrators and project developers in 40countries with its patented AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolysers, whichare standardised but flexible in implementation for applications from energystorage, power-to-X, mobility and more.It focuses on plug-&-play electrolysers that allow integrators to quickly deploygreen hydrogen production with easy installation and simple softwareintegration. These hardware/software hybrids allow real-time monitoring andcontrol of hydrogen production with mobile and web apps, while the EnergyManagement System Toolkit enables the simple planning, integration and automatedcontrol of energy generation, storage and transmission for any energy device orenergy system.Enapter will be exhibiting at booth B6.360 from October 6-8; walk-ins arewelcome, and to arrange meetings, please contact our business development teamvia mailto:info@enapter.com .About EnapterEnapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficienthydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven AnionExchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost,plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systemsare used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating andtelecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.Learn more at https://www.enapter.com/ .Download the Enapter press kit here (https://www.enapter.com/groundbreaking) .