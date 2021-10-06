Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To Shareholders Of Record On Record Date

Clarifies That The Company Will Be Issuing Additional Restricted Shares To Holders Of Common Stock As Of December 10, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend (the “Distribution”) to Green Stream Holdings Inc. stockholders of one share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock presently owned. After the announcement was released on October 4, 2021, the Company received some questions about the procedure regarding the transaction. This press release is meant to address that shareholder question.