SpeeDx erweitert sein Portfolio an Reagenzien für die SARS-CoV-2-Genotypisierung

PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 L452Q Lambda* is a single well mix designed to detect the L452Q spike mutation of SARS-CoV-2 found in the C.37 variant of interest (Lambda)1, in addition to an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. This reagent is the third product in the PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping portfolio and can be used as a stand-alone reflex or combined with PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+, and/or the PlexPrimeP681R Delta reagents. (Photo: Business Wire)