checkAd

TPII to Provide Renewable Energy Enabling Energy Storage Solution for Crypto Mining

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 16:45  |  33   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently developing an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources. Given the energy demand of crypto mining and the recent shutdowns in China, the US is seeing an increase in mining operations and rising energy costs during peak demand hours. TPII's solution aims to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.

"Through mutual business relationships we have been approached by large bitcoin mining operations, moving to the US, about developing a solution to take advantage of lower energy prices. Due to the variability of renewable energy production and the financial risk of having to shutdown mining operations during peak demand, our eCell energy storage system provides a cost effective and highly reliable method to help with the increased demand from crypto mining," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "We believe our system will enable renewables to meet a higher percentage of grid demand."

Source: ARK Investment Management LLC, 2021

Per ARK Investment Management, energy storage capacity is the key to an increased utilization of renewable energy. Pairing renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, with the proposed Triad eCell based energy storage system will allow for a significant increase in the adoption of renewables. Per Brett Winton, Director of Research at ARKInvest, renewables are currently "overbuilt" to produce a more constant source of supply, but derated to a lower energy production when the energy is not required. By adding local and decentralized energy storage at each crypto mining location, this excess energy production can be stored and used when energy demands are high instead of heavy carbon emitting power plants. (SOURCE: https://wintonark.medium.com/bitcoin-mining-impact-on-renewable-uptake ...)

Seite 1 von 3


Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPII to Provide Renewable Energy Enabling Energy Storage Solution for Crypto Mining LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information ...
Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record ...
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 ...
Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) Announced Today a Business Update
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of the SPREE Solar Powered Golf Carts
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Triad Pro Innovator's New Las Vegas Production Facility Being Outfitted to Introduce an Improved 2022 Model Spree
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21TPII Expands Manufacturing of SPREE Golf Cart to Las Vegas
Accesswire | Analysen