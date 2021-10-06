TPII to Provide Renewable Energy Enabling Energy Storage Solution for Crypto Mining

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently developing an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources. Given the energy demand of crypto mining and the recent shutdowns in China, the US is seeing an increase in mining operations and rising energy costs during peak demand hours. TPII's solution aims to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.

"Through mutual business relationships we have been approached by large bitcoin mining operations, moving to the US, about developing a solution to take advantage of lower energy prices. Due to the variability of renewable energy production and the financial risk of having to shutdown mining operations during peak demand, our eCell energy storage system provides a cost effective and highly reliable method to help with the increased demand from crypto mining," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "We believe our system will enable renewables to meet a higher percentage of grid demand."

Source: ARK Investment Management LLC, 2021

Per ARK Investment Management, energy storage capacity is the key to an increased utilization of renewable energy. Pairing renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, with the proposed Triad eCell based energy storage system will allow for a significant increase in the adoption of renewables. Per Brett Winton, Director of Research at ARKInvest, renewables are currently "overbuilt" to produce a more constant source of supply, but derated to a lower energy production when the energy is not required. By adding local and decentralized energy storage at each crypto mining location, this excess energy production can be stored and used when energy demands are high instead of heavy carbon emitting power plants. (SOURCE: https://wintonark.medium.com/bitcoin-mining-impact-on-renewable-uptake ...)