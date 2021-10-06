checkAd

Indian and Israeli not-for-profits sign landmark MOU to boost technological innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 16:52  |  23   |   |   

TiE and Start-Up Nation Central sign historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a joint mentorship program for innovation and technology collaboration of
Israeli and Indian startups to address challenges in the AgriFood-Tech sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli not-for-profit Start-Up Nation Central signed a historic MOU with TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs), one of the world's largest networks of entrepreneurs. The MOU aims to achieve full implementation of sustainable Israeli and Indian technologies in the Food-Tech sector, particularly in the fields of novel foods, post-harvest solutions, alternative protein, food safety, and packaging.

 

Avi Hasson, Chief Executive Officer at Start-Up Nation Central (Credit: Vered Farkash)

 

The MOU entails a special mentorship program consisting of three eight-month cohorts that seek to connect industry leaders to Israeli and Indian startups, in an effort to support their market entry process into India through matching, mentoring, connections, and onboarding strategic stakeholders. The end goal of the program is to reach commercial agreements, which is what differentiates this initiative from previous comparable programs.

TiE President Manohar Reddy and Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson signed the MOU during the TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS 2021) held in Hyderabad, India. After the signing, the following four applicants pitched their solutions in order to be selected for the Mentorship Program. The selection process concludes on October 15th; in total, six companies will be participating in the program.

  • Commercial grasshopper farming company Hargol
  • Automated cooking manufacturer Kitchen Robotics
  • Vision-based robotic controller Deep Learning Robotics
  • Humidity control solution Umigo

Awareness of Israel as a key innovation partner is growing all across Asia, and in India in particular. This MOU between Start-Up Nation Central and TiE is yet another concrete achievement further deepening the relationships that have already been formed with multiple entities in India.

Start-Up Nation Central's MOU with TiE targets technologies addressing sustainability challenges, positioning Israel and India as global leaders in the field of impact tech.

Manohar Reddy, President of TiE Hyderabad and Chairman of the TiE Sustainability Summit 2021: "We are very excited about our partnership with Start-Up Nation Central and the Impact the collaborative cohorts program will create for startups from both India and Israel. It gives me immense pleasure to see this program getting launched at the world's largest sustainability summit for entrepreneurs on October 4th."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indian and Israeli not-for-profits sign landmark MOU to boost technological innovation TiE and Start-Up Nation Central sign historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a joint mentorship program for innovation and technology collaboration of Israeli and Indian startups to address challenges in the AgriFood-Tech sector TEL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders
"Sandra can't make jam roly poly!" Harry Redknapp tells all at BrightHR event
MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale