checkAd

4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021 FMI Finds in Latest Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 17:00  |  31   |   |   

 - Future Market Insights (FMI) recent report on the global foam cooler box market covers developments and trends across various segments including capacity, carrying method, material, and end-use industry. The study highlights growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting sales of foam cooler boxes worldwide. It projects the sales of above 150 quartz capacity foam cooler boxes to continue rising through 2031.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of foam cooler boxes are estimated to top 7 million units in 2021, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Owing to high demand for convenient cold storage solutions from the food & beverage industry, the market is projected to expand at a 6.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

FMI_Logo

Various industries are shifting from steel boxes to cooler boxes made from foam due to their lightweight and durability. Foam cooler boxes effectively preserve the quality of perishable food items during storage and transit. They are thus expected to remain highly sought after in the food and beverage industry through the assessment period.

Request a report sample with 200 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13962

The demand for foam cooler boxes increased at an impressive pace amid COVID-19. This is primarily on account of the rising need for temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and food supplies. As these industries retail essential items, sales of foam cooler boxes grew by 4.7% year-over-year in terms of volume between 2020 and 2021, finds FMI.

Application of foam cooler boxes will increase in the pharmaceutical industry to transfer temperature-sensitive drugs, vaccines, and general medicine. This will continue pushing sales of foam cooler boxes over the forecast period.

To facilitate and regulate adequate supply of critical drugs and medicine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines that mandate all time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products to be shipped in a temperature-controlled environment inside an insulated closure.

Considering this, manufacturers, suppliers, and storage partners are striving to offer convenient foam cooler boxes in various forms and materials. This is anticipated to bode well for the global foam cooler boxes in the forthcoming years.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021 FMI Finds in Latest Survey  - Future Market Insights (FMI) recent report on the global foam cooler box market covers developments and trends across various segments including capacity, carrying method, material, and end-use industry. The study highlights growth drivers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS
'Keep your promises' - COP26 climate call from 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers to world leaders
"Sandra can't make jam roly poly!" Harry Redknapp tells all at BrightHR event
MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale