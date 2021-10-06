MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Renew Marketing Partnership With Lexus

Lexus remains the Official Luxury Auto Partner and Luxury Vehicle of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at MSG, the Beacon Theatre, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as well as the Presenting Partner of the Concert Series at Beacon Theatre and the Montefiore Concert Series at Madison Square Garden. This renewed partnership ensures that Lexus and the MSG companies will continue to work together to create innovative experiences and activations.

“We are incredibly proud of the partnership we have developed with Lexus since they first joined as a partner in 2012,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “This new deal is a testament to not only the strength of that relationship, but also the value we provide our partners by delivering unrivaled exposure across a range of attractive live entertainment, media and professional sports assets. We look forward to working with Lexus as we continue to build on the last nine years and create meaningful opportunities to showcase their brand.”

“At Lexus, we put our guests at the center of everything we do and offering them elevated experiences and benefits at iconic New York City venues continues to be part of that commitment,” said Briana Nelson, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. “We’re thrilled to be renewing our successful partnership with the MSG companies. Whether visitors are attending a thrilling sporting event or an incredible performance, we look forward to offering meaningful ways for them to connect and interact with our world-class vehicles and the Lexus brand.”

As part of the new agreement, Lexus will have new vehicle displays on the Lexus Terrace Level of Madison Square Garden and in the Grand Lounge at Radio City Music Hall. Lexus will also continue to garner premium exposure as the Presenting Partner of the Lexus Suite Level on the seventh floor of Madison Square Garden, which has 58 Lexus Level Suites that host guests for hundreds of events annually.