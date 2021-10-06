checkAd

Keysight, NXP Collaborate to Advance Development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is collaborating with NXP Semiconductors to advance the development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. The multi-generation collaboration includes 5G market deployment of non-standalone (NSA) mode for the initial phase, as well as stand-alone (SA) for the future.

NXP, a leading technology provider of solutions critical in communications infrastructure, internet of things (IoT) and industrial applications, selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to verify consumer premises equipment (CPE) used to deliver FWA services. FWA addresses a growing global demand for high-speed internet connectivity with reduced latency and power consumption inside residential commercial properties.

“We’re pleased to support NXP with test solutions that advance the technology needed for many solutions that make people’s lives easier, better and safer,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test group. “FWA is an ideal solution for providing mobile broadband speeds in households and businesses without the need for deploying wired fiber or copper connections to individual properties. Keysight enables NXP to verify the performance of a communication infrastructure used to deliver FWA services.”

NXP offers a 5G reference system comprised of a combination of NXP and third-party hardware components, integrated with complete software stacks for 3GPP compliant deployment. The company is using Keysight’s 5G test solutions to advance chipset development for the FWA market. These include the following:

These Keysight solutions leverage Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, a highly integrated network emulator with comprehensive support across multiple radio access technologies (RATs) and 3GPP-defined frequency bands. The signaling test platform can be seamlessly combined with Keysight’s chamber solutions for over-the-air (OTA) testing in mmWave spectrum, also referred to as frequency range 2 (FR2).

“NXP relies on key partners such as Keysight to design technology that helps drive cutting-edge innovations in communication markets,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice president for the Network Edge business at NXP. “Our portfolio of processors, programmable wireless platforms, radio frequency power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers (LNAs) and smart-antenna technology must be rigorously tested prior to market introduction. This collaboration ensures devices, where these components are used, perform as expected and are in line with industry standards.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

