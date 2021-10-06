checkAd

Ways to Protect the Planet and Reduce Energy Use at Home on National Energy Efficiency Day

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is promoting ways to protect the planet, save energy and use it more efficiently in recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day (EE Day) today October 6, 2021. This annual national event that began in 2016 recognizes energy efficiency as the quickest and cleanest way to meet energy needs, reduce pollution, and cut utility bills.

“We continue to empower customers with relevant energy efficiency tips, tools and programs to better understand how much energy use goes into heating, cooling, water heating and specific appliances such as refrigeration, EV charging and lighting. This valuable information allows customers to make informed choices when it comes to meeting their energy needs, product purchases and reducing usage,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E executive vice president and chief customer officer.

Technology continues to play a significant role in supporting PG&E and the state’s ambitious decarbonization goals. For example, PG&E’s Home Energy Report program (HER) offers tailored information on how households use energy and compares with similar homes in the neighborhood, along with savings tips and details on energy saving programs.

Today, the HERs reach 2.9 million customers, more customers than any other PG&E energy-efficiency program. The amount of energy saved because of the reports is greater than that saved through any of the utility’s other efficiency programs. In 2020 alone, the energy savings from HERs translated into approximately $42 million in customer bill savings.

In addition to helping customers save energy, HER customers also report a high level of satisfaction and engagement. In a recent customer survey, more than 87 percent of PG&E customers reported actively reading the HERs and more than half said the reports motivated them to reduce energy use.

As we celebrate National EE Day, PG&E asks customers to consider the following ways to make sustainable choices, lower energy use, and bills, this fall.

  • Visit pge.com/myrateanalysis to see rate options and learn more about the best rate plan based on energy use in the last 12 months.
  • Learn more about PG&E’s Energy Savings Assistance program which provides qualified customers with energy-saving improvements at no charge.
  • Take shorter showers to reduce water-heating costs. Turn on a 5-minute playlist for each shower then challenge yourself to finish before the music does. Encourage others in your home to take this approach.
  • Don’t waste money on electronics or appliances that aren’t in use. Turn off and unplug unused televisions, computers, phone chargers, coffee makers and other devices.
  • Give your refrigerator “breathing room.” Clean the coils and don’t set the thermostat too low. Keep the refrigerator between 38 F and 42 F and the freezer between zero- and five-degrees F.
  • Wash full loads of laundry using cold water. Modern detergents work great in cold water, and about 90 percent of the energy used by clothes washers goes to water heating.

To find other energy-saving actions, visit www.pge.com or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2021. Customers can also compare and shop energy-saving appliances and electronics by logging onto marketplace.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

