Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe Delivers PCIe Gen4 Performance for Data Centers

World’s broadest family of NVMe data center SSDs features next-generation form factors and enhanced data security

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) today announced availability of the Micron 7400 SSD with NVMe, delivering industry-leading form factor flexibility, PCIe Gen4 performance, and leading-edge security to meet the storage needs of demanding data center workloads. With this portfolio, Micron is providing the broadest selection of mainstream data center SSDs available.1 Featuring seven form factors, the Micron 7400 SSD enables the transition to next-generation server architectures.

Data centers continue to evolve thanks to the rapid growth of data and proliferation of applications that demand high performance. The need to process, analyze and secure data that provides valuable insights is fueling the modernization of the data center, requiring new levels of storage innovation.

“Our customers need improved storage density and efficiency to run their businesses,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of the Storage Business Unit at Micron. “The Micron 7400 SSD is flexible in its ability to address myriad applications and system interoperability requirements, enabling deployments and delivering value from edge to cloud.”

Broad SSD Portfolio for the Data Center
The expanded performance and widespread adoption of SSDs in data centers are driving a requirement for new, optimized form factors to meet data-centric workload needs. These form factors deliver fast, reliable and affordable data center storage across a range of use cases. The Micron 7400 SSD includes the only PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm with power loss protection, as well as 2.5” U.3 data center SSDs in both 15mm and 7mm thicknesses.2 It also features three different sizes of the new E1.S Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF), enabling greater density, flash-optimized performance, and improved power and cooling options.3 This breadth of options means customers can move from traditional servers to dense EDSFF server designs with one SSD. Offering a wide capacity range from 400GB to 7.68TB, the portfolio supports low to high-capacity applications.4 It also has endurance options for one and three drive writes per day to support read and write intensive applications.5 The SSD leverages the full vertical integration capabilities of Micron to bring industry-leading innovation, from controller to firmware and leading-edge NAND and DRAM technology, to world-class front-end and back-end manufacturing.

