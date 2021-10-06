checkAd

Todos Medical Announces Positive Data in Hospitalized and Outpatient Setting for TolloTest, a Novel SARS-CoV-2 3CL Protease Biomarker Assay

Data demonstrated very high correlation with PCR ct values in positive patients

Data demonstrated 100% sensitivity, as early as 1-3 days post-exposure, in identifying fully vaccinated asymptomatic patients infected with COVID-19

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, together with its joint venture partner NLC Pharma, today announced positive clinical validation data for its 3CL protease biomarker assay TolloTest in a clinical study evaluating its sensitivity compared with PCR in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, patients hospitalized for conditions other than COVID-19 and individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 subjects in the community outpatient setting and healthy controls. The results clinically validated the sensitivity of the 3CL protease biomarker compared with SARS-CoV-2 PCR confirmed positive results in both the hospital and outpatient setting, and provided key insights on the potential role the 3CL protease biomarker could play in assessing the COVID infectivity status of infected patients being released from quarantine and opening the diagnostic window to include earlier diagnosis of individuals from time of time known exposure. The Company sees multiple use cases for the 3CL protease biomarker as an adjunct to both PCR testing and antigen testing for SARS-CoV-2.

The 3CL protease is the main protease found in coronaviruses.  When a cell becomes infected with the virus, one of the first viral components made is the 3CL protease, which is an enzymatic saw that cleaves coronavirus polypeptides into usable viral proteins.  Since a healthy human body doesn’t contain any traces of 3CL protease it’s an ideal biomarker that will show up only if there is active infection.  In theory a 3CL protease test is a much better test for pandemic management because it could identify patients who are capable of spreading the disease and help them.

“We believe that the 3CL protease could become a very important biomarker in the overall COVID-19 diagnostic landscape,” said Jorge Leon, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Todos Medical. “To date, the only questions that the widely used PCR and antigen testing tools can answer is whether or not a person has certain fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their system, not whether that virus is actively replicating and can be spread to others. Neither PCR or antigen tests have the ability to measure infectivity. As we move forward in dealing with this deadly pandemic, key questions about whether an infected person, or someone who continues to test positive by PCR for weeks/months despite recovery from viral infection, is actively infectious are becoming increasingly important if we want to control community spread. We believe a potential solution to address this question is the 3CL protease biomarker. Additionally, it appears the 3CL protease biomarker assay may open the diagnostic window to more accurately reflect the initial presence of SARS-CoV-2, as well as a more accurate measure of when a person is no longer infectious post-diagnosis than mandatory 7-, 10- or 14-day quarantine measures. The length of quarantine should be driven by infectivity biomarkers, not by relatively arbitrary estimates of how long infectivity may last.”

