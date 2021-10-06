checkAd

PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Timed To Catch Wave Of Celebrity Support

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 17:07  |  15   |   |   

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) (“PURA”) is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name. In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand initiative is coinciding with a wave of celebrity interest in the hemp industry.

An article out just today features Sir Paul McCartney’s interest in hemp and that he is actually farming hemp.

Hemp, there and everywhere: Why Sir Paul McCartney is farming the latest trend

The hemp project investments of John Legend, Kourtney Kardashian, Whoopi Goldberg and Mike Tyson were all recently featured in another article.  

To rapidly establish a foothold in the industrial hemp market with the Farmersville Hemp Brand name, and to accelerate revenue growth under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name for both PURA and its hemp grower and processor partners, PURA plans to provide financing for growing and production to its Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

The global industrial hemp market was estimated at $5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow to $36 billion by 2026.

A key strategy to the Farmersville Hemp Brand collective marketing initiative will be to conduct focused, hands-on seminars for established companies with existing products that do not incorporate hemp and demonstrate to those established companies how hemp can be used to innovate their existing product lines.

The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas. A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands-on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp. 

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost-effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few. According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PURA does not plan to wait on the completion of construction in Farmersville to begin its seminars.  PURA intends to imminently complete its hemp innovation curriculum and launch its first seminars in Q4 2021.

The global industrial hemp market includes hemp seed, hemp seed oil, hemp hiber, CBD hemp oil, with applications in industries to include food, beverages, personal care products, textiles, construction and pharmaceutical.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Timed To Catch Wave Of Celebrity Support DALLAS, TX, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) (“PURA”) is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...