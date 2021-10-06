NANOCELLE “ISSUE OF ALLOWANCE” BY US PATENT OFFICE

Pursuant to the Notice of Allowance, fees associated with the patent have been paid and MDC is expecting to receive GRANT Status with US patent numbers and expiry dates within the next 4 weeks.

SYDNEY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX.MDC) is pleased to announce NanoCelle the company’s proprietary delivery platform has been issued a “Notice of Allowance” by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of MDC said “after approximately 4 years, this is an exceptional outcome. NanoCelle is a core asset of the company, and the United States represents the largest and last territory we [as a company] were awaiting an outcome. Our expectation is that the Patent expiry will follow the rest of the world and be set to 2036. Here and now, I am very happy to say NanoCelle is protected on a global western scale.”

The global, allowed/granted NanoCelle Patent portfolio now covers:

Oceania: • Bulgaria • Monaco • Australia • Croatia • Netherlands • New Zealand • Cyprus • North (Accepted) • Czech Republic Macedonia America’s: • Denmark • Norway • Canada • Estonia • Poland • United States • Finland • Portugal (ALLOWED) • France • Romania Asia: • Germany • San Marino • Hong Kong • Greece • Serbia (Requested) • Hungary • Slovakia • Singapore • Ireland • Slovenia (Under • Iceland • Spain Examination) • Italy • Sweden Europe: • Lithuania • Switzerland • Albania • Luxembourg • Turkey • Austria • Latvia • United • Belgium • Malta Kingdom

Dr Hall also added “…in the Biotech space 2 things are fundamental, 1 is acquiring evidence to justify the asset you are building and the other is to protect that asset, these 2 fundamental principles are key. With this Patent now allowed/granted it has cleared several barriers for partnering discussions.”