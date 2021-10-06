checkAd

NANOCELLE “ISSUE OF ALLOWANCE” BY US PATENT OFFICE

SYDNEY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX.MDC) is pleased to announce NanoCelle the company’s proprietary delivery platform has been issued a “Notice of Allowance” by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).

Pursuant to the Notice of Allowance, fees associated with the patent have been paid and MDC is expecting to receive GRANT Status with US patent numbers and expiry dates within the next 4 weeks.

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of MDC said “after approximately 4 years, this is an exceptional outcome. NanoCelle is a core asset of the company, and the United States represents the largest and last territory we [as a company] were awaiting an outcome. Our expectation is that the Patent expiry will follow the rest of the world and be set to 2036. Here and now, I am very happy to say NanoCelle is protected on a global western scale.”

The global, allowed/granted NanoCelle Patent portfolio now covers:

Oceania:     Bulgaria Monaco
  Australia Croatia Netherlands
  New Zealand Cyprus North
    (Accepted) Czech Republic   Macedonia
America’s:     Denmark Norway
  Canada Estonia Poland
  United States Finland Portugal
    (ALLOWED) France Romania
Asia:     Germany San Marino
  Hong Kong Greece Serbia
    (Requested) Hungary Slovakia
  Singapore Ireland Slovenia
    (Under Iceland Spain
    Examination) Italy Sweden
Europe:     Lithuania Switzerland
  Albania Luxembourg Turkey
  Austria Latvia United
  Belgium Malta   Kingdom

Dr Hall also added “…in the Biotech space 2 things are fundamental, 1 is acquiring evidence to justify the asset you are building and the other is to protect that asset, these 2 fundamental principles are key. With this Patent now allowed/granted it has cleared several barriers for partnering discussions.”

