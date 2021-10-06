HYDROGEN MANIFESTO INTRODUCED AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 / ees Europe is pointing the way for green hydrogen as the basis for a sustainable circular economy

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The smarter E Europe Restart 2021Munich, October 6-8Green hydrogen will play a crucial role in the climate-friendly energy mix ofthe future. The Green Hydrogen Manifesto, which was presented today as part ofThe smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München, provides valuable insightsand inspiration on how to promote the use of this energy source. With thismanifesto, the initiators Hydrogen Europe, German Hydrogen and Fuel-CellAssociation DWV, European Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Forum EFCF and The smarter EEurope aim to send a clear signal in favor of decarbonization and a sustainablecircular economy.Whether it's the Fit for 55 package in Europe or the forming of a new governmentin Germany: A new foundation is being laid - also for the energy market of thefuture. Green hydrogen is a key element for a climate-neutral economic system.As a main feature of a sustainable energy supply, green hydrogen enablesintelligent networks across the energy, heating and transportation sectors.Under the heading "The Green Hydrogen Manifesto", the manifesto aims to helpdrive the advancement of green hydrogen in Europe. "Against the backdrop of thecurrent realignment in politics, our manifesto aims to encourage decision-makersto factor in green hydrogen - whether in the energy sector or the economicsector," says Werner Diwald, Chair of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-CellAssociation DWV. "Because hydrogen that is produced from renewable sources isnot only important for the energy transition. More importantly, it also provideshuge opportunities for the economy of the European Union."Europe as a model for the introduction of green hydrogenAlong with the German DWV, authors of the manifesto include Hydrogen Europe asthe European umbrella organization for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, theEuropean Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell forum EFCF and The Smarter E Europe, theinnovation hub for new energy solutions. The manifesto is aimed at policy makersin the European Union as well as national governments and politicians. "We wantto show policy makers how important green hydrogen is for a circular economy anddecarbonization, and motivate them to take action," says Jorgo Chatzimarkakis,CEO of Hydrogen Europe. "In the future, Europe must lead the way in introducingthis energy source while also ensuring and enhancing prosperity and prospects.That is our responsibility for the future and for climate protection."The manifesto defines how Europe can live up to its leadership role by layingout twelve demands, including a guiding framework and targeted incentives aswell as measures to ramp up production volumes and reduce costs. The first