HYDROGEN MANIFESTO INTRODUCED AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 / ees Europe is pointing the way for green hydrogen as the basis for a sustainable circular economy

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The smarter E Europe Restart 2021

Munich, October 6-8

Green hydrogen will play a crucial role in the climate-friendly energy mix of
the future. The Green Hydrogen Manifesto, which was presented today as part of
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München, provides valuable insights
and inspiration on how to promote the use of this energy source. With this
manifesto, the initiators Hydrogen Europe, German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell
Association DWV, European Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Forum EFCF and The smarter E
Europe aim to send a clear signal in favor of decarbonization and a sustainable
circular economy.

Whether it's the Fit for 55 package in Europe or the forming of a new government
in Germany: A new foundation is being laid - also for the energy market of the
future. Green hydrogen is a key element for a climate-neutral economic system.
As a main feature of a sustainable energy supply, green hydrogen enables
intelligent networks across the energy, heating and transportation sectors.
Under the heading "The Green Hydrogen Manifesto", the manifesto aims to help
drive the advancement of green hydrogen in Europe. "Against the backdrop of the
current realignment in politics, our manifesto aims to encourage decision-makers
to factor in green hydrogen - whether in the energy sector or the economic
sector," says Werner Diwald, Chair of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell
Association DWV. "Because hydrogen that is produced from renewable sources is
not only important for the energy transition. More importantly, it also provides
huge opportunities for the economy of the European Union."

Europe as a model for the introduction of green hydrogen

Along with the German DWV, authors of the manifesto include Hydrogen Europe as
the European umbrella organization for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, the
European Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell forum EFCF and The Smarter E Europe, the
innovation hub for new energy solutions. The manifesto is aimed at policy makers
in the European Union as well as national governments and politicians. "We want
to show policy makers how important green hydrogen is for a circular economy and
decarbonization, and motivate them to take action," says Jorgo Chatzimarkakis,
CEO of Hydrogen Europe. "In the future, Europe must lead the way in introducing
this energy source while also ensuring and enhancing prosperity and prospects.
That is our responsibility for the future and for climate protection."

The manifesto defines how Europe can live up to its leadership role by laying
out twelve demands, including a guiding framework and targeted incentives as
well as measures to ramp up production volumes and reduce costs. The first
