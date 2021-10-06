checkAd

General Mills Becomes First U.S. Investment Grade Consumer Packaged Goods Company to Execute a Sustainability-Linked Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 17:21  |  16   |   |   

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced its inaugural sustainability-linked bond aligned to the company’s efforts to combat climate change. The 10-year, $500 million sustainability-linked bond is tied to measurable improvements on the pathway to General Mills’ commitment to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent across its value chain by 2030.

“Climate change and its effects are having an impact on our planet, people’s lives and on General Mills’ ability to live out our purpose of making food the world loves,” said Kofi Bruce, chief financial officer, General Mills. “General Mills is focused on reducing emissions across our value chain, and we are making strategic financial investments connected to our sustainability goals to further advance and support this important work.”

With the issuance of this bond, General Mills links the coupon of the bond to the performance against the company’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goal. The interest owed to bond investors will increase if the company fails to reach the interim reduction targets (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025. Company initiatives to reduce carbon emissions include energy efficiency at plant locations, shifts to renewable electricity and continued pursuit of other innovations.

General Mills structured its bond to align with International Capital Market Association’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020. General Mills published a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which can be found on the company’s website, and obtained a second party opinion on the framework from ISS ESG. An external verification from a qualified third party on General Mills’ performance will be made public annually and the emissions data will be communicated through the company’s Global Responsibility Report.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as joint book-running managers on the offering. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were the Co-Sustainability Coordinators to General Mills.

In 2015, General Mills was the first company across any sector to set a greenhouse gas reduction commitment approved by the Science-Based Target Initiative across its full value chain, from farm to fork to landfill. Earlier this year, General Mills was the first U.S. consumer packaged goods company to enter into a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, which included a pricing structure tied to progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and purchasing renewable energy certificates to cover electricity usage.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including the sustainability-linked bonds. There shall not be any sale of the securities described herein in any state or other jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills Becomes First U.S. Investment Grade Consumer Packaged Goods Company to Execute a Sustainability-Linked Bond General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced its inaugural sustainability-linked bond aligned to the company’s efforts to combat climate change. The 10-year, $500 million sustainability-linked bond is tied to measurable improvements on the pathway to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrGeneral Mills Takes College Football Pregame Celebrations to the Next Level This Season With College Campus Tailgate Nation Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21General Mills and Meijer Bring the Tailgate Home With First-Ever Virtual Tailgating Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Diese Top-Aktie mit 3,4 % Dividendenrendite könnte sich eine deutlich höhere Dividende leisten … oder doch nicht?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Meine 3 erfolgreichsten Dividendenaktien – meine Lektionen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Old El Paso Brings the Intensity of TAKIS FUEGO to Taco Night With New Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Taco Shells. Available Only at Walmart.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.212 Dividendentitel, die ich für immer halten werde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21General Mills: Keine Dividendenerhöhung
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21General Mills mit 3 %+ Dividendenrendite: Wachstumskurs haltbar?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21General Mills’ Box Tops for Education and Yoplait Help Fill the Funding Gap for Two Los Angeles-Area Schools
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Bye-Bye, Sparkonto! Diese Dividendenaktien ebnen dir den Übergang
The Motley Fool | Kommentare