checkAd

Macy’s Helps Shoppers Get Ready for the Holidays With New Brands and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 17:26  |  24   |   |   

Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate, one-stop gift destination, makes holiday shopping easier than ever with an expert selection of thoughtfully curated gifts from the best brands at amazing prices. From new traditions to the gifts that’ll make them all kinds of giddy, find joy in every moment with many ways to shop, ship and pay throughout the holiday season. Love what you give and discover what’s new for the holidays at macys.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005794/en/

Macy's helps shoppers get ready for the holidays with new brands and services; Macy's New Mobile App (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy's helps shoppers get ready for the holidays with new brands and services; Macy's New Mobile App (Photo: Business Wire)

Select Gifts to Shop Now

Urban Decay Marvel Studios’ Eternals Collection

Inspire greatness and have it all with this limited-edition Urban Decay Marvel Studios' Eternals Collection. This collection allows you to create endless cosmic looks with 15 velvety, ultra-blendable shades in the eyeshadow palette. The four vegan eyeliner pencils go on ultra-creamy for long-lasting, waterproof color with a shimmery finish. Spotlight your cheekbones and face with two golden, vegan highlighter powders. Top it off with creamy, pigmented vegan lipsticks.

Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark

Every moment becomes a frame. Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark cherishes the fleeting little moments and the milestones by marrying the quality of beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced De Beers Forevermark diamonds with trending designs exclusively in 14 karat gold. Featuring diamond jewelry for any occasion, capture every moment with natural diamond jewelry.

MAC Aute Cuture Starring Rosalia

Get a taste of Rosalía's effortlessly haute style! The Spanish singer-songwriter and international icon co-created an on-trend color collection full of fashion, flavor, and flair. Spice up your look with pop-star-worthy shades that are as boldly sensual as they are effortlessly haute. The Aute Cuture collection features beauty for face, eyes, nails, and lips.

Macy’s “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” Campaign

Macy’s, in partnership with Clothes4Souls, invites customers to help those in need by purchasing a coat as part of Macy’s "Buy a Coat and We'll Donate One" campaign. On Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, for every eligible coat purchased in-store or online, Macy’s will donate a brand-new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls- a division of Soles4Souls- to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter. Learn more at macys.com/macysgives.

Seite 1 von 5
Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s Helps Shoppers Get Ready for the Holidays With New Brands and Services Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate, one-stop gift destination, makes holiday shopping easier than ever with an expert selection of thoughtfully curated gifts from the best brands at amazing prices. From new traditions to the gifts that’ll make them all …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Ashley Buchanan and Tracey Zhen to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Macy's and Toys"R"Us Kick Off Holiday Play with Geoffrey's Hot Toy List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Macy’s, Inc. to Hire 76,000 Colleagues for the Holiday Season and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The Mandalorian’s Grogu to Make Debut as Funko Pop!-Inspired Balloon at 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns To March Down The Streets Of New York City, Kicking Off The Holiday Season For New Yorkers and The Nation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten