Macy's helps shoppers get ready for the holidays with new brands and services; Macy's New Mobile App (Photo: Business Wire)

Select Gifts to Shop Now

Urban Decay Marvel Studios’ Eternals Collection

Inspire greatness and have it all with this limited-edition Urban Decay Marvel Studios' Eternals Collection. This collection allows you to create endless cosmic looks with 15 velvety, ultra-blendable shades in the eyeshadow palette. The four vegan eyeliner pencils go on ultra-creamy for long-lasting, waterproof color with a shimmery finish. Spotlight your cheekbones and face with two golden, vegan highlighter powders. Top it off with creamy, pigmented vegan lipsticks.

Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark

Every moment becomes a frame. Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark cherishes the fleeting little moments and the milestones by marrying the quality of beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced De Beers Forevermark diamonds with trending designs exclusively in 14 karat gold. Featuring diamond jewelry for any occasion, capture every moment with natural diamond jewelry.

MAC Aute Cuture Starring Rosalia

Get a taste of Rosalía's effortlessly haute style! The Spanish singer-songwriter and international icon co-created an on-trend color collection full of fashion, flavor, and flair. Spice up your look with pop-star-worthy shades that are as boldly sensual as they are effortlessly haute. The Aute Cuture collection features beauty for face, eyes, nails, and lips.

Macy’s “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” Campaign

Macy’s, in partnership with Clothes4Souls, invites customers to help those in need by purchasing a coat as part of Macy’s "Buy a Coat and We'll Donate One" campaign. On Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, for every eligible coat purchased in-store or online, Macy’s will donate a brand-new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls- a division of Soles4Souls- to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter. Learn more at macys.com/macysgives.