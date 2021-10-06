checkAd

Result of General Meeting

6 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2021) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/.

Resolutions 1 and 2 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 to 5 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

  Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld **
1 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares under the offer for subscription. 8,844,218 98.47 137,786 1.53 8,982,004 3.94 58,837
2 To authorise the Directors to allot shares under the DRIS. 8,844,218 98.47 137,786 1.53 8,982,004 3.94 58,837
3 To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash on a non pre-emptive basis under the offer for subscription. 8,194,671 91.71 740,650 8.29 8,935,321 3.92 105,520
4 To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities on a non pre-emptive basis under the DRIS. 8,194,671 91.71 740,650 8.29 8,935,321 3.92 105,520
5 To adopt new Articles of Association. 8,625,699 96.40 321,744 3.60 8,947,443 3.92 93,398

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 





Disclaimer

