Result of General Meeting

6 October 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2021) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/.
Resolutions 1 and 2 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 to 5 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld **
|1
|To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares under the offer for subscription.
|8,844,218
|98.47
|137,786
|1.53
|8,982,004
|3.94
|58,837
|2
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares under the DRIS.
|8,844,218
|98.47
|137,786
|1.53
|8,982,004
|3.94
|58,837
|3
|To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash on a non pre-emptive basis under the offer for subscription.
|8,194,671
|91.71
|740,650
|8.29
|8,935,321
|3.92
|105,520
|4
|To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities on a non pre-emptive basis under the DRIS.
|8,194,671
|91.71
|740,650
|8.29
|8,935,321
|3.92
|105,520
|5
|To adopt new Articles of Association.
|8,625,699
|96.40
|321,744
|3.60
|8,947,443
|3.92
|93,398
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
