Hönle Sees Significant Improvement in Sales, Earnings in 2021/22 Financial Year

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021, 17:25  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of …

  • (PLX AI) – Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.
  • A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of EUR 15-40 million with UV air disinfection equipment
  • Says order backlog of the Hönle Group is currently around 85% above the previous year's level
  • Also sees good development in the business with drying systems for the printing press market, which is also supported by the high order backlog
  • Says bottlenecks on the procurement side contributed significantly to the postponement of delivery dates from the past fiscal year to the new fiscal year
  • The Management Board therefore assumes that the operating result in the 2020/2021 financial year will be almost at the previous year's level, down from the previous assumption of a significant improvement


