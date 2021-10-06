Hönle Sees Significant Improvement in Sales, Earnings in 2021/22 Financial Year Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 17:25 | | 16 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 17:25 | (PLX AI) – Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of … (PLX AI) – Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of … (PLX AI) – Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.

A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of EUR 15-40 million with UV air disinfection equipment

Says order backlog of the Hönle Group is currently around 85% above the previous year's level

Also sees good development in the business with drying systems for the printing press market, which is also supported by the high order backlog

Says bottlenecks on the procurement side contributed significantly to the postponement of delivery dates from the past fiscal year to the new fiscal year

The Management Board therefore assumes that the operating result in the 2020/2021 financial year will be almost at the previous year's level, down from the previous assumption of a significant improvement



