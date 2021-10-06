Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine amid COVID-19 Fuels the Market Expansion, Says TMR Report

Growing adoption of technological advancements in teleradiology as a modern technique for diseases diagnosis is fueling market expansion

The teleradiology services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021–2031. The development of virtual workplaces is helping players to group all radiologists

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology refers to electronic transmission of radiographic images from one location to another with an aim to achieve rapid diagnosis and/or consultation, required for patients dealing with critical health conditions.

Consultation, general reporting, and auditing are some of the services included in the global teleradiology services market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project that the global teleradiology services market will cross the valuation of 19.7 Bn by 2031.

Teleradiology Services Market: Key Findings

Growth in Utilization of Specialized Modalities Creates Lucrative Avenues in Market

The healthcare professionals across the world are increasing the use of varied modalities including CT scan, MRI, and ultrasound owing to several advantages of these technologies such as advanced detection and visibility of cancers, tumors, and soft tissues. The growing demand for specialized modalities is boosting the need for specialist radiologists who can interpret complex imaging assessments.

Surge in Demand for Out-of-Hours Reporting Boosts Market Sales

Patients dealing with emergency conditions such as trauma or possible serious injuries (related to neurology) need rapid and precise diagnosis. Players in the teleradiology services market are concentrating on providing access to a team of dual-qualified radiologists that are capable to deliver acute out-of-hours reporting services.

Teleradiology Services Market: Growth Boosters

With notable growth in demand for diagnostic imaging services in comparison to the supply, there is increased need for outsourcing the diagnostic reporting workload. This factor is creating prodigious avenues for the expansion of the global teleradiology services market.

With emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world are increasing inclination toward online counseling. The increased adoption of telemedicine is projected to boost the expansion opportunities in the global teleradiology services market in the years to come.

