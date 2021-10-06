checkAd

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 26 0216

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021   

Series RIKS 26 0216
ISIN IS0000030732
Maturity Date 02/16/2026
Auction Date 10/08/2021
Settlement Date 10/13/2021
10% addition 10/12/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.





