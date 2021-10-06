checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members

Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members

Lucerne, October 6, 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG, a global leader in special long steel, announces that at today's Extraordinary General Meeting shareholders approved the appointment of all new Board members proposed by the Board of Directors. They also approved the amendment of the Articles of Association regarding the number of Board members of 5 to 10 (from the previous 5 to 9). The shareholders had their voting rights represented by the independent proxy in accordance with COVID-19 Regulation 3.

Chairman Jens Alder: "I would like to thank the shareholders for accepting our proposal to appoint the three new Board members. With Ralf Göttel, Mario Rossi and Emese Weissenbacher, we have gained personalities with proven expertise in the areas of international management in an industrial environment, automotive supply, process optimization, efficiency enhancement, strategic realignment, and finance and accounting. The newly formed Board of Directors covers all the specialist skills and knowledge of the markets and cultures relevant to Swiss Steel Group so that we can continue to work together with the Executive Board on the successful transformation of the company for a sustainable future."

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com , tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com , tel +41 (0)41 581 4160

 
Direct link to more information on the EGM:
https://swisssteel-group.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meet ...

 
Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.


