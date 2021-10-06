checkAd

GETLINK S.E. Information Relating to the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Which Form the Share Capital - Notice Referred to Under Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 17:45  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET)

 

Presenter / Corporate name

Getlink SE

Société Européenne

RCS Paris 483 385 142

3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris

Number of ordinary shares in issue (1)

550,000,000

Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3)

730,470,428

Date

30 September 2021

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 30 September 2021 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 719,863,388.

* * * *

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 and 1,142 preference shares of a nominal value of €0.01.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company’s by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

Getlink Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GETLINK S.E. Information Relating to the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Which Form the Share Capital - Notice Referred to Under Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code Regulatory News: Getlink SE (Paris:GET)   Presenter / Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Getlink and CargoBeamer Team up to Launch the First Unaccompanied Cross-Channel Service by Rail
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Getlink: SITL: Eurotunnel Wins Best Innovation Award for Its Freight Service, the Eurotunnel Border Pass
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Getlink Launchs a New Innovative Unaccompanied Rail Freight Cross-channel Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten