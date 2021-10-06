checkAd

Korean Air Extends Support Agreement With Rimini Street to Cover Entire Oracle Software Portfolio

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that global air carrier Korean Airlines Co., Ltd. has extended its support agreement with Rimini Street to cover the airlines’ entire Oracle enterprise software portfolio. Korean Airlines originally switched from vendor support to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Siebel software in 2019. Based on the success of this support move with Rimini Street’s track record of delivering high quality, ultra-responsive support services, Korean Air elected to consolidate support for its remaining Oracle software portfolio, including Oracle E-Business Suite, Fusion Middleware and Database, with Rimini Street. By switching to Rimini Street Support, Korean Air has been able to slash its Oracle software maintenance costs, enjoy more responsive and efficient support, maximize the investments made in its Oracle enterprise software and redeploy its liberated resources to strategic business and infrastructure initiatives.

Korean Air Extends Support Agreement with Rimini Street to Cover Entire Oracle Software Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Airline Reevaluates ERP Vendor Maintenance, Optimizes Costs

Established in 1969 with eight airplanes, today Seoul-based Korean Air is the largest passenger air carrier in Korea and a leading global airline, operating 13 domestic routes and, as a founding member of SkyTeam – the world’s second-largest airline alliance with an annual passenger count of more than 600 million – runs international flights to 107 cities in 42 countries.

Rimini Street Supports Cloud Migration

Rimini Street has been providing its award-winning annual support services for Oracle Siebel CRM to Korean Air for nearly two years. In April 2021, the airline migrated its Siebel production servers to Amazon Web Services and extended its agreement with Rimini Street to provide the same ultra-responsive annual support for their AWS-hosted environment as the company had come to rely on for their internally deployed software.

