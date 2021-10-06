checkAd

WISeKey Upgrades its Semiconductors to Include NFTs Technology With its New NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element Creating Trust Among IoT Devices

Geneva, Switzerland – October 6 2021: WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it is releasing its new NanoSealRT Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element to allow any object to authenticate itself and create its own NFT by combining in tiny tags original innovative features such as Android & iOS 12 compatible authentication algorithms, tamper/opening detection and efficient radio communication with its TrustedNFT.IO Platform.

A WISeID Digital Identity is injected on the NanoSeal Semiconductor installed on the physical object that it is combined with smart contracts, while physical contracts are included on the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their assets. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

WISeKey offers already a service to authenticate and validate drones NFTs to allow the exchange of information or value with each other. This tokenization capability is a way to answer the regulatory FAA’s Remote ID requirement which became effective on March 1, 2021, requires every drone sold in the U.S. that weighs more than 0.55 pounds to be equipped with secured and trusted capabilities to broadcasts its location and identification to local authorities. The WISeKey NFT platform is Blockchain neutral and allows Blockchain configurations to benefit greatly by the use of secure private keys instead of public keys currently used.  Private keys secure data and transactions which can be only conducted between authenticated parties – thus making it a very viable option for any sort of IoT transaction imaginable. IoT equipped with WISeKey’s Secure Element consists of a tamper resistant silicon chip, based on a state-of-the-art secure microcontroller chip which can be easily integrated to the device by its manufacturers.

