Atari Delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm effective October 22, 2021

Paris, October 6, 2021 – As announced in its press release of June 24, 2021, Atari SA, (“Atari” or the “Company”) has since submitted its application for delisting of the Company’s Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm. The application has been accepted and Nasdaq Stockholm has published its decision (492/21) on September 24, 2021, announcing that the last day of trading for Atari SDRs will be October 22, 2021.

The Company wants to remind holders of SDRs that they can remain shareholders in Atari by converting their SDRs into ordinary shares of Atari SA, listed on Euronext Paris. To effectuate such conversion, the holders must contact the depositary of the SDRs, Mangold Fondkommission. Further information about conversion of SDRs to ordinary shares is available at https://www.mangold.se/aktuella-emissioner/. The deadline to submit a request for conversion has been set by Mangold for November 1, 2021.

For holder of SDRs who do not request the conversion of their SDRs into ordinary shares before the cut-off date or who are unable to hold shares listed on foreign exchanges, Mangold will proceed with the sale on Euronext Paris of the Atari ordinary shares deposited with Mangold and credit the account holding Atari SDRs with the net proceeds of the sale after deduction of transaction and foreign exchange costs.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                  Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com                  Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Mangold Fondkommission AB –
Tel: +46 8 5030 15 95 – emissioner@mangold.se

This is information that Atari SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 6, 2021 at 18:00pm CET.

 

Attachment





