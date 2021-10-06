Indian Motorcycle Expands Electric Youth Bike Lineup With All-new eFTR Mini

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today expanded its electric youth bike offering with the introduction of the all-new eFTR Mini. Along with the eFTR Jr, the eFTR Mini allows motorcyclists around the world to hand down their passion and love for riding to children with a new option uniquely suited to smaller, entry-level riders.

The all-new eFTR Mini. (Photo: Business Wire)

Boasting the same championship styling as the FTR750 race bike, the newest addition to Indian Motorcycle’s electric youth bike lineup allows young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950’s and has won every championship since returning to the sport in 2017. At $499.99, the eFTR Mini features a high-quality, durable steel tube frame and is 20% smaller and 50% lighter than the eFTR Jr – making it even more approachable and accessible to more youth riders.

“The eFTR Jr was met with an extremely positive response from so many passionate riders and loyal Indian Motorcycle customers looking to share their passion for riding with the children in their lives,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “With the eFTR Mini, we’re expanding our available youth offerings with an even more accessible option, allowing us to accommodate an even wider range of aspiring two-wheel riders.”

Measuring nearly five inches lower than the eFTR Jr, the eFTR Mini’s 18.4-inch seat height accommodates shorter riders eight years and older in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode. The eFTR Mini was designed around a proven electric powertrain, as its 24-volt rechargeable battery runs up to 30 minutes and can reach up to 14 mph in high mode and 10 mph in low mode. The bike’s strong steel tube frame provides a solid foundation for beginning riders, while its rear brake offers premium stopping power.

Youth riders can gear up with Indian Motorcycle’s authentic collection of youth protective equipment, including an eFTR-inspired helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey. The eFTR youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider protection and comfort.

Just in time for the holidays, the eFTR Mini is priced at $499.99 USD ($639.99 CAN) and is available online at IndianMotorcycle.com and Indian Motorcycle dealerships around the world. Riders can learn more at IndianMotorcycle.com and on social media by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005074/en/