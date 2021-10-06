checkAd

LeVar Burton, MrBeast Get Candid, Leading Curiosity’s Fall Slate of Brand-Defining Original Feature Documentaries, Series, and Specials

Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI), the global factual entertainment media company, today announced key original titles - including three new feature-length films - slated to premiere this fall on Curiosity Stream, the company’s global streaming service.

LeVar Burton gets candid, in the next episode of Curiosity's original series 'Beyond the Spotlight,' premiering tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Coming first are new episodes in the powerful biography series Beyond the Spotlight, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions, getting personal with the intriguing people who capture our attention, fill our social feeds, and shape pop culture. The first episode premieres tomorrow, October 7th, showcasing a profound conversation with actor LeVar Burton. The series continues with YouTube superstar MrBeast (October 14th), and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath (November 18th).

​​“I was eager to team up with Curiosity because we share a mission: to remind everyone how exciting, empowering and fun it is to learn about our world,” Burton said. “I love learning, and so does Curiosity Stream!”

Curiosity will also add to its lineup of original feature-length films with the premieres of Bessie Coleman: Queen of the Skies, CEO of Sinaloa, and Going Circular. These films come on the heels of HEVAL, Curiosity’s first-ever feature-length original, available on Curiosity Stream now.

“In a year already filled with some of the most exciting and entertaining projects we’ve ever done, I’m really proud to kick off the last few months with some of our best yet, including a number of feature-length originals and an intimate look at people who are really in the zeitgeist right now,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s head of original content. “We’re proud to be leaning into new formats, timely topics, and diverse and innovative storytelling covering the full scope of factual content.”

Coming from Curiosity Studios this fall to Curiosity Stream:

Beyond the Spotlight
 A Curiosity Original Series
 Beyond The Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities on a mission to change the world. From breaking racial barriers in college to overnight stardom in Roots, the drive to make a difference is deeply rooted for LeVar Burton. After Roots came Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: Next Generation, projects he says represent the past, present and future of African Americans. YouTube superstar MrBeast is known for his extravagant philanthropic stunts. Now, for the first time, he reveals the moving personal story that drives him to help others. And later this year, Joe Namath – with an intimate portrait of his journey to help former football players deal with long term brain trauma and his own experimental treatment. Produced by Appian Way Productions and Stephen David Entertainment. (3x60’)

