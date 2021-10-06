checkAd

Beacon Expands Customer Service in Texas and Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021   

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened two new branches to expand service to customers in the Houston, TX, and North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL market areas. The two new distribution facilities demonstrate the Company’s continued focus on investing resources in key markets as part of its organic growth strategic initiative.

The Houston, TX location is a Beacon OTC Network hub. Beacon’s OTC Network is a strategic initiative designed to raise service levels by sharing resources, inventory, and systems to deliver an outstanding customer experience. This hub houses approximately 125,000 square feet of inventory as well as dedicated will-call locations and central dispatch operations. The North Port, FL location houses approximately 30,000 square feet of inventory. Both branches serve residential and non-residential customers with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT brand.

“These new branches are examples of marrying our strategic initiatives to drive organic growth and, at the same time, leverage our distribution network to enhance customer service, optimize inventory, and lower the cost to serve. In addition, these two locations bring dozens of new well-paying jobs to their communities and will create additional career paths for current employees,” commented Julian Francis, President & CEO of Beacon.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

