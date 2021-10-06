Momentive recognized as a top-rated company for work-life balance and employee happiness by Comparably Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV – formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, has been announced as a winner of two categories in Comparably’s Workplace Culture Awards: Best Work-Life Balance (No. 6) and Happiest Employees (No. 20).

“The employees have spoken, and out of tens of thousands of companies, Momentive has been recognized as a leader in important categories this year,” said Jason Nazar, CEO and co-founder at Comparably. “We’re thrilled to recognize this organization as having the Happiest Employees and Best Work-Life Balance, two well-deserved accolades directly from the company’s employees.”

“These recognitions from Comparably are truly meaningful because they are based on feedback from our employees themselves,” said Becky Cantieri, chief people officer at Momentive. “We believe that success is measured not just in how we serve our customers, but in how we support our employees, too. Winning awards for Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees helps affirm that our workplace culture is making positive strides, even during a year of uncertainty.”

Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best — employees. The Comparably Workplace Culture Awards are based entirely on employee feedback on nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. More information on the awards and methodology can be found here .

About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive’s products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive for market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.