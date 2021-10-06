checkAd

Cerner Will Launch Cerner RevElate Patient Accounting

Go-forward patient accounting offering will originate from Cerner Soarian

Company sharpening focus on client needs via portfolio optimization

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces Cerner RevElate, the company’s go-forward patient accounting product that will bring new and enhanced capabilities to the Cerner revenue cycle management portfolio. Cerner RevElate is a result of Cerner’s investment in advancing patient accounting capabilities and enterprise-wide technology optimization—an effort to best-align Cerner’s powerful research and development resources with those solutions most needed by caregivers around the globe.

Cerner RevElate is expected to reduce complexity by managing data and workflows that scale for large health systems and influence clinical, billing and payer workflows. It is expected to preserve and advance the clinically driven capabilities of Cerner Millennium while adding scalable, enterprise capabilities of Soarian Patient Accounting software.

Consolidation is taking place throughout the healthcare industry at an increasing rate, and Cerner RevElate will help provide the flexibility to integrate data from various venues of care, including newly acquired and integrated facilities that may be on disparate health IT systems.

“Cerner has been working closely with clients to gather feedback and insights on how our software can drive better results and improve financial strength, especially as they are under tremendous pressure to be, and remain, profitable,” said Brenna Quinn, senior vice president, Enterprise Market Solutions, Cerner. “A focus of Cerner’s development journey is to simplify and automate revenue cycle through interoperability and improved usability both inside and outside of the suite of Cerner products we offer.”

BayCare Health System, Charleston Area Medical Center and CoxHealth are planning to be among the first to implement Cerner RevElate. BayCare Health System, a current Cerner Soarian Financials client, plans to work with Cerner to uplift to Cerner RevElate in 2022. “Efficiently managing our enterprise revenue cycle process is paramount to the vitality of our organization. To put it simply, BayCare succeeds when we deliver a quality patient experience at every step, from intake to final billing,” said Lynda Gorken, vice president, Patient Financial Services, BayCare Health System. “As a longtime client of Cerner's, we are excited to bring the expected benefits of Cerner RevElate Patient Accounting to our patients and staff.”

