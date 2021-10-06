Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Plastic fingers are known to be able to

outsmart many fingerprint scanners. Therefore, special hardware and software

have since been developed to prevent cases of such counterfeit. The LivDet

competition compares the efficiency of these detection methods. The software of

the German company DERMALOG is again number 1 in protecting identification

systems against fake fingerprints.



Plastic fingers or other artificial fingerprints can trick fingerprint scanners.

There are many cases where unauthorized persons have gained access to

smartphones, databases and other protected areas. This is possible by copying

the fingerprint pattern of a real-life person onto plastic or other materials,

creating an artificial finger or fingerprint overlay that can be used to spoof

fingerprint-based systems with a false identity.







technology called Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), also known as liveness

detection. PAD detects via hardware or software whether a real or a fake finger

is placed on a scanner.



Every two years, software-based liveness detection solutions are benchmarked in

the so-called LivDet competition, hosted by the University of Cagliari in Italy

since 2009. This year, a total of 23 companies and academic institutions

submitted their solutions to LivDet. First place again was awarded to DERMALOG

from Germany with the highest overall score in detecting fake fingerprints.

Furthermore, the Hamburg-based company achieved first and second place with two

different liveness detection algorithms.



"Presentation Attack Detection is an essential part of all fingerprinting

systems today to prevent fraud and identity theft. We are very proud to be a

leader in this technology for many years," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.



DERMALOG is the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems for

fingerprint, face and iris identification, with 250 large-scale installations in

more than 100 countries. The company also provides hardware and software for

multi-biometric systems combining different biometric features such as face and

fingerprints.



