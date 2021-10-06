checkAd

Fingerprint PAD Competition First place for DERMALOG

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2021, 18:10  |  18   |   |   

Hamburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Plastic fingers are known to be able to
outsmart many fingerprint scanners. Therefore, special hardware and software
have since been developed to prevent cases of such counterfeit. The LivDet
competition compares the efficiency of these detection methods. The software of
the German company DERMALOG is again number 1 in protecting identification
systems against fake fingerprints.

Plastic fingers or other artificial fingerprints can trick fingerprint scanners.
There are many cases where unauthorized persons have gained access to
smartphones, databases and other protected areas. This is possible by copying
the fingerprint pattern of a real-life person onto plastic or other materials,
creating an artificial finger or fingerprint overlay that can be used to spoof
fingerprint-based systems with a false identity.

What can be done against these known fraud attempts? The answer is provided by a
technology called Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), also known as liveness
detection. PAD detects via hardware or software whether a real or a fake finger
is placed on a scanner.

Every two years, software-based liveness detection solutions are benchmarked in
the so-called LivDet competition, hosted by the University of Cagliari in Italy
since 2009. This year, a total of 23 companies and academic institutions
submitted their solutions to LivDet. First place again was awarded to DERMALOG
from Germany with the highest overall score in detecting fake fingerprints.
Furthermore, the Hamburg-based company achieved first and second place with two
different liveness detection algorithms.

"Presentation Attack Detection is an essential part of all fingerprinting
systems today to prevent fraud and identity theft. We are very proud to be a
leader in this technology for many years," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull.

DERMALOG is the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems for
fingerprint, face and iris identification, with 250 large-scale installations in
more than 100 countries. The company also provides hardware and software for
multi-biometric systems combining different biometric features such as face and
fingerprints.

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com/ ) -

Contact:


DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
+49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5039683
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH



