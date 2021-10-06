And the winner is ... - Cuidam. The French start-up was awarded the "ECEC Award 2021" at the European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) for its whistleblowing app. The application helps employers organize an abuse-free workplace and thus protect employees from bullying. For the first time, the award winner was determined in a live vote by more than 5,000 participants of the conference. The award, instituted by EQS Group, aims to increase the visibility of innovative compliance projects.

"Cuidam is a worthy winner of the ECEC Award 2021 - however, the other two finalists would also have deserved the award with their projects," congratulates Marcus Sultzer, member of the Management Board of EQS Group, which hosted Europe's largest compliance conference.

Professor Dr. Christian Hauser from the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden, who chaired the jury that selected the top three projects for the vote, also emphasized at the virtual award ceremony how close the decision was this year: "Even the pre-selection of the finalists was difficult for the jury. This shows that with the increasing importance, the quality of compliance work in companies has also increased significantly in recent times."

Cuidam narrowly beat Munich-based technology group Siemens AG - which is taking compliance training to a new level with its new, groundbreaking Sprint project, and Sika AG in the live voting. The Swiss specialty chemicals company impressed the attendees with its global campaign on leadership, diversity and integrity.

Liam Donne, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Cuidam, was delighted at the presentation of the "ECEC Award 2021": "On the behalf of the whole Cuidam team, we'd like to thank the jury and all the live voters for this award. We hope our platform helps those in need and enables companies to evolve positively, in a benevolent and ethical way"

All information about the "ECEC Award 2021" and the European Compliance & Ethics Conference can be found here: https://www.ecec-community.com/ecec-award

