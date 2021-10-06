checkAd

TMC INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages TMC the metals company Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – TMC

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) resulting from allegations that TMC may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TMC securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2173.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 6, 2021, before markets opened, market researcher Bonitas Research released a report alleging multiple issues plaguing TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable license for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors.

On this news, TMC share prices dropped 4% before markets opened, opening at $4.28 on October 6, 2021 and trading as low as $3.98.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

