Nutanix is Named for the First Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been has been named as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s October 2021 Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage; this is the first time the company has been recognized in this report. Nutanix believes that the company continues to expand the use cases for its technology and the inclusion in this Magic Quadrant demonstrates how Nutanix addresses additional critical functionality for enterprises.

“We believe being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage is a significant recognition of Nutanix’s storage offerings, which aim to simplify and lower operating costs. Our software-defined storage provides a solution for customers looking to modernize and unify their unstructured data storage, including those not ready to move to HCI,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “Of course Nutanix Files and Objects also builds on the rest of the Nutanix Cloud Platform that thousands of customers rely on for their entire compute, network, and storage needs in an easy-to-operate platform that reduces the cost of management.”