Nutanix is Named for the First Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been has been named as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s October 2021 Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage; this is the first time the company has been recognized in this report. Nutanix believes that the company continues to expand the use cases for its technology and the inclusion in this Magic Quadrant demonstrates how Nutanix addresses additional critical functionality for enterprises.
“We believe being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage is a significant recognition of Nutanix’s storage offerings, which aim to simplify and lower operating costs. Our software-defined storage provides a solution for customers looking to modernize and unify their unstructured data storage, including those not ready to move to HCI,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “Of course Nutanix Files and Objects also builds on the rest of the Nutanix Cloud Platform that thousands of customers rely on for their entire compute, network, and storage needs in an easy-to-operate platform that reduces the cost of management.”
The Nutanix unstructured data storage offerings, well suited for hybrid cloud and cloud native application storage, were recognized for product ease of use, simplicity of management, and for delivering rich data analytics and security tools that help customers monitor and report on abnormal user behavior, performance anomalies, and audit trails. Customers also benefit from built-in ransomware protection with the ability to detect and block attacks. Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects also offer existing HCI users an easy way to enable enterprise-grade software-defined distributed file or object services at any scale.
In March, Nutanix was also designated as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Today, Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects hold an average of 4.8 out of 5 star rating as of October 4, 2021*.
Nutanix customers frequently highlight simplicity as a key benefit to enable easier day-to-day management, faster deployment, and reduced maintenance activity. Data analytics and security are also frequently mentioned, along with flexibility, including the ability to support a wide range of deployments. Finally, customers identify a robust feature set to rival any enterprise storage system, including space reduction and efficiency technologies, integrated resilience features, and data lifecycle management capabilities.
