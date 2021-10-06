checkAd

ZipRecruiter Wins Comparably Awards for Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees

ZipRecruiter has once again been recognized with Comparably awards highlighting the best companies, winning awards for the Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees.

ZipRecruiter wins the Comparably Awards for Best Company: Happiness and Best Company: Work-Life Balance (Graphic: Business Wire)

“During the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of employees throughout the economy leave their jobs due to burnout,” said Renata Dionello, Chief People Officer at ZipRecruiter. “At ZipRecruiter we’ve made a conscious effort to respect our colleagues’ work-life boundaries, and to keep one another engaged while we all work remotely. To receive the Comparably Awards for both Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees is an honor and a testament to our dedication to retaining our fantastic talent.”

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period. The award for Best Work-Life Balance is determined through an assessment of work-life balance at the company, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, and if the employee feels burnt out. The award for Happiest Employees is determined through a combination of factors, including positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work and co-workers, clear company goals and investment in them, and pride in the company.

ZipRecruiter (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
 2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_ ... (last visited January 25, 2021).

