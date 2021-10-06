Thames Water purchases a first Orege solution to help reduce carbon emissions and improve its environmental footprint

Following successful trials in March 2021 and 4 months of hire at the Harpenden wastewater treatment plant, Thames Water has purchased a first Orege solution for sludge treatment.

Thames Water is the largest water utility company in the UK and provides drinking water to nearly ten million consumers and sewage treatment to fifteen million people in London and the Thames Valley.

Thames Water is recognised globally for its long commitment to be more sustainable in all areas of business and for being ready to take on pioneering and innovative projects and embrace new technology. In April 2019, the organisation pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, underlining its commitment to mitigate climate change. In 2020 Thames Water recorded its best-ever sustainability survey score (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark for Infrastructure) retaining its top five-star status and putting it in the top 10% of participating global infrastructure firms.

The adoption of Orege technology by an undisputed leader in the sector allows Orege not only to take a new step in its commercial development in the United Kingdom, but also to gain new recognition for its technology on a global level.

The Orege solution, which will be implemented in October, contributes around € 260,000 to 2021 sales revenues.

In addition to implementation at Harpenden, Thames Water has identified a number of sites where Orege solutions could be implemented including the use of mobile units on sites where no existing sludge thickening system exists.

Lee Jeffrey, Bioresources Production Planning Manager for Thames Water commented:

“The work at Harpenden clearly demonstrated the benefit of Orege’s thickening technology to Thames Water allowing us to reduce tanker volumes by up to 70% benefiting the local residents and providing a sustainable reduction in our operational carbon footprint as we work towards Net Zero by 2030. The new Orege equipment is immediately available to use as a plug-and-play package and we are excited about strategic implementation of Orege solutions in other regions of Thames Water.”

Pascal Gendrot, CEO of Orege , commented:

“The adoption of our technology by world renowned Thames Water is further proof of its effectiveness and an exciting step for our UK team. I am convinced that this purchase of a first solution will be a key turning point for Orege’s development in the UK. We are very excited about exploring all the strategic avenues for implementing our solutions in the Thames Water group.”

About SLG

SLG (solid, liquid, gas) is an innovative sludge conditioning and treatment and recovery technology. It offers a cost-effective and high-performance solution for industrial firms, operators and municipalities by significantly reducing sludge volume and promoting sludge recovery by changing its physical, chemical and rheological characteristics.

Fully aligned with new regulatory and environmental requirements, the patented SLG technology has received several international awards, including 2016 Breakthrough Technology of the Year at the Global Water Intelligence Awards and Most Innovative Technology at Birmingham Utility Week in 2017.

About Orege

Orege, a player in the circular economy and sustainable development, is an international business specializing in the development and marketing of solutions for conditioning, treatment and valorisation of sludge.

Subsidiary of the Eren group, Orege supports its customers in some ten countries from its sites in France, the United States, England and Germany.

Orege partners:

- The Alfa Laval Group: Scandinavian group, world leader, specializing in the development and marketing of products and solutions for separation, fluid transfer and heat exchange in the fields of energy, environment, agro-food and water.

- The Itochu Machine-Technos Corp Group (ITCMT): ITCMT is a subsidiary of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation Group, one of the largest and most renowned “sogo shosha” (diversified trading house), which distributes and integrates industrial equipment and solutions, particularly in the fields of the environment and energy recovery.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5 2013 ISIN: FR0010609206 – OREGE www.orege.com

Contact: communication@orege.com

