FOX Weather to Launch on October 25th

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s 24/7 ad-supported streaming weather service will launch on Monday, October 25th, announced its president, Sharri Berg. The new service marks FOX News Media’s eighth platform under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Scott as its original linear network FOX News Channel celebrates its 25th anniversary this week. Additionally, veteran WABC-TV meteorologist Amy Freeze has joined FOX Weather as an anchor.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We have been working towards this moment for the last nine months and are thrilled to debut FOX Weather with our talented and innovative team, including Amy Freeze whose versatility and decades of experience are a great addition.”

FOX Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android. FOX Weather will also be available on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.

Utilizing FOX News Channel’s expansive newsgathering units along with FOX Television Stations’ unrivaled team of 120 meteorologists, FOX Weather will offer users a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. The platform will also showcase an innovative approach to forecasting, optimizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive, state of the art 3D radar to deliver the most informative coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.

Since announcing the streaming service in December 2020, FOX Weather has hired key talent from the weather industry, including top executives, storm chasers, correspondents and anchors, the latter of whom are all seasoned meteorologists.

A five-time Emmy award-winning meteorologist and television host, Freeze joins FOX Weather from the ABC owned and operated station WABC-TV in New York. Since 2011, she has been part of the station’s Eyewitness News Weather Team, where she also hosted the popular Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday morning shows. Previously, Freeze was the first female Chief Meteorologist in Chicago, IL while working at the local FOX owned and operated station WFLD-TV. Prior to that, she served as a meteorologist for the NBC owned station WCAU-TV in Philadelphia as well as a meteorologist and morning show co-host for the ABC owned station KMGH-TV in Denver, CO. Additionally, Freeze worked at the FOX Portland, OR affiliate KPTV-TV on the local morning news program Good Day Oregon.

Throughout her television career, Freeze’s coverage has received numerous accolades, including Emmy awards for Best Weathercaster and Outstanding Host, as well as for her 2007-2008 weather special, Surviving Severe Weather. In 2005, she became the 11th woman in the world to earn the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist accreditation from the American Meteorological Society (AMS). Notably, she holds Seals of Approval from both the AMS and the National Weather Association. Over her distinguished career, Freeze covered the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, UT and Atlanta, GA, and was the first female sideline reporter for Major League Soccer, where she worked for more than 10 years before pursuing the field of meteorology.

Freeze holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications with an emphasis on broadcast journalism from Brigham Young University, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State University in severe weather and forecasting. Additionally, she earned a Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

