Euronext announces volumes for September 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 6 October 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for September 2021.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

About Euronext

