Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021   

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) is proud to announce the sale of "VANTAGE"MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / The 22 metre motor yacht VANTAGE, listed for sale by Mike Smalley from Intermarine Boats, has been sold with Carlos Linares …

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) is proud to announce the sale of "VANTAGE"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / The 22 metre motor yacht VANTAGE, listed for sale by Mike Smalley from Intermarine Boats, has been sold with Carlos Linares at Victory Yachts introducing the buyer.

Built in GRP by Italian yard Pershing to a design by Fulvio De Simoni, VANTAGE was delivered in 2009. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and one twin. In addition, there are quarters for two crew.

The luxurious saloon has wenge wood flooring, leather wall panelling, comfortable seating on an L-shaped settee, a bar, fridge and ice maker while additional features include an entertainment centre including a 42 inch flat screen television on a rise and fall mechanism and a Bose stereo surround sound system. In addition, the roof slides back to bring the sunlight pouring in.

The Pershing 72 is capable of 45 knots top speed when the high performance, deep vee hull, twin MTU 1823 hp engines and Arneson surface-piercing drives combine in full symphony.

All furnishings are upholstered in the ultra-exclusive Poltrona Frau brand.

The design of the 72 really shines in the typically futuristic Pershing helm station.

At a maximum speed of 45 knots she's a rocket ship to the stars, or for the stars. VANTAGE will also be available for charters in South Florida and Bahamas through Victory Yachts.

Press Buy was asking $1,499,000.00

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact Information:

Orlando Hernandez
Victory Marine Holdings
www.VictoryYachts.com
(800) 317-2441

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667048/Pershing-Motor-Yacht-VANTAGE-Sold

