Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information
closing date

Total number of
shares forming
the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

September 30, 2021

 

 579,583,189

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 618,420,587

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 606,057,715

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of September 30, 2021 (38,837,398 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2021 (12,362,872 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2021).

