Landsbankinn hf. Eyrún is Managing Director of Landsbankinn Asset Management & Capital Markets

06.10.2021, 18:50  |  40   |   |   

Eyrún Anna Einarsdóttir has been hired as Managing Director of Asset Management & Capital Markets at Landsbankinn.

Eyrún joined Landsbankinn in 2006. She started out in Portfolio Management under the Bank’s then Asset Management division and led the department from 2010 to 2012.  Over the past nine years, Eyrún has been Head of Business Solutions under Asset Management & Capital Markets. In that capacity, she has been responsible for KPI´s, planning, development, and has managed most operational aspects of the division, including change management. She has spearheaded implementation of many large projects undertaken by the Bank in the field of securities transactions and led a cross functional product management team for savings and investments. Eyrún holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland, an M.Sc. degree in Investment Management from Reykjavík University and is a licensed securities broker. She takes up the new position immediately.

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn:

“Eyrún is an experienced banker who is both a market veteran and very familiar with the everyday challenges customers face. Asset management and investment services are based on trust and we are focused on building long-term business relationships. Eyrún has proven herself to be a powerful leader and she has a strong view on how Landsbankinn can excel in customer service. She has identified avenues of opportunities for the Bank to shape modern financial services, increase customer satisfaction and drive good results.”

For further information contact:
Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is
Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is







