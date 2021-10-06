checkAd

Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Thursday, October 7th

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 19:00  |  38   |   |   

Founder and CEO Waqaas Al Siddiq and Members of Biotricity Management Team to Attend Opening Bell Ceremony on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T.REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical …

Founder and CEO Waqaas Al Siddiq and Members of Biotricity Management Team to Attend Opening Bell Ceremony on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it will be ringing the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Waqaas Al-Siddiq will attend the Opening Bell Ceremony alongside members of the Biotricity team.

Foto: Accesswire

Since August, Biotricity has completed a financing to support sales expansion while minimizing dilution and maximizing shareholder value, listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and unveiled the expansion of its telehealth product portfolio, which increases the company's total addressable market with a standalone product that functions independently or in conjunction with its core offering.

The bell-ringing event can be viewed on the Nasdaq live stream: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Biotricity investor relations website.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Seite 1 von 2
Biotricity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Thursday, October 7th Founder and CEO Waqaas Al Siddiq and Members of Biotricity Management Team to Attend Opening Bell Ceremony on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:30am E.T.REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
USA Truck Presented with U.S. Department of Defense ESGR Awards
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Biotricity to Discuss its 2022 Strategic Outlook and Product Pipeline, at Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Sept. 30
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Biotricity to Discuss Expansion of Remote Monitoring Medical Device Products at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 22nd
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Biotricity Unveils "Biokit" with 3 Personal Medical Devices to Expand into Cardiac Disease Management
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Biotricity Announces Closing of Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Biotricity to Discuss Sales Expansion, Recent Financing, and Wearable Medical Device Portfolio Expansion at H.C. Wainwright Conference
Accesswire | Analysen