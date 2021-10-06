Pandemics and Epidemics Boosting the Need for Robotics in Disinfection Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the disinfectant equipment market. The rising impact of environment due to increasing number of industrializations is fueling the demand for disinfection technology in the global market. Several companies manufacturing UV disinfection equipment along with market leaders such as Xenex, UVDI, and Spectra254 have come up with UV room disinfection devices that are suitable for the healthcare environment. Several players are developing and creating new features in the disinfectant equipment to achieve high sales growth. The growing trend of customisation is pushing the vendors to expand their portfolio to sustain the competition in the market. Arizton's reports cover overall insights with several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing insightful and customized reports that enable you to take real-time strategy decisions with ease. The health & wellness industry reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Get flash sale on our selected healthcare reports now!

Disinfection Robots Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Disinfection robots market size to reach revenues of USD 561.45 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.69% during the period 2021-2026. The rising awareness among healthcare providers and patients regarding advanced healthcare technologies, the growing role of robotics in healthcare, innovations in automation techniques, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of several startups are boosting the growth of the market. Europe is dominating the disinfection robots market compared to other regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of disinfection robots and expanded their use from hospitals to hotels and public spaces such as airports and public transport. The growing number of disinfection robotic companies is fueling the growth of the service robotics sector.

Integration of cloud technologies and 5G into remote surgical procedures, business models such as robot-as-a-service, and standardizations are being advanced into service robots across the globe. Vendors offering disinfection robots in the market are expanding their share by offering innovative products. For instance, Invento Robotics, a robotics startup, raised over USD 0.2 million in a seed funding round for the development of robots to fight COVID-19. Blue Ocean Robotics, Xenex Disinfection Services, Taimi Robotics Technology, Nevoa and XAGare the major vendors in the disinfection robots market.