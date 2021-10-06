checkAd

VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG confirms plans to build V4Drive lithium-ion cells for battery electric vehicles

VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG confirms plans to build V4Drive lithium-ion cells for battery electric vehicles

Ellwangen, 6th October 2021

Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG confirms plans to build V4Drive lithium-ion cells for battery electric vehicles

The German technology company will further extend its lithium-ion V4drive cell portfolio for electromobility / First Capital Markets Day held online on Wednesday

Ellwangen. VARTA AG has announced large lithium-ion round cells for battery electric vehicles (BEV). The new cells make a difference especially for the next generation of performance cars and for other non-automotive applications, said VARTA-CEO Herbert Schein at the company's first Capital Market Day, hosted online on Wednesday. "We believe that our round-cell formats are excellent alternatives for building battery electric vehicles in the performance sector due to their unique features", said Schein.

VARTA had announced its ultra-high-power lithium-ion round cell V4Drive in the 21700 format (2.1 cm in diameter, 7 cm in height) at the beginning of this year. The V4Drive technology will now be transferred to even larger cell formats. The aim is to power BEVs, offer long driving range and additional power for dynamic driving. Schein: "VARTA is putting performance into e-mobility. Today's energy batteries provide automotive engineers the ability to build cars offering a long driving range. V4Drive will offer additional performance qualities on top. This makes it ideal for the performance sector of the automotive industry. An electrical car powered by V4Drive cells will be able to cover large distances and at the same time offer more dynamic driving - and it can be charged much faster than it is possible today." According to Schein, VARTA will decide on the scale at which the company will enter production of V4Drive by the end of this year, depending on customer demand.

Wertpapier


