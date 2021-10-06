The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via Webcast
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 10, 2021.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005306/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare