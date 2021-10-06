checkAd

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 19:00  |  26   |   |   

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2021 third quarter results of operations on Monday, October 18, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, to discuss its third quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 5735028.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at FBK 3Q21 Webcast. An online replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for 12 months. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7529, confirmation code 10160849.

About FB Financial Corporation
 FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Alabama, Southern Kentucky and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.9 billion in total assets.



FB Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2021 third quarter results of operations on Monday, October 18, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, ...
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...