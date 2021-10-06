checkAd

Graco Announces EGP Electric Transfer and On-Demand Pumps

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 19:15  |  23   |   |   

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the EGP electric transfer and on-demand pumps, each offering superior performance and convenience that meets a wide range of applications. Designed specifically as enhanced replacements for the now obsoleted APEX pumps, Graco’s EGP models offer optimized pump designs, new motors, built-in filtration and new pressure controls for on-demand models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005893/en/

Graco EGP On-Demand Pump (Photo: Graco Inc.)

Graco EGP On-Demand Pump (Photo: Graco Inc.)

Available in 115VAC or 12VDC models, both EGP electric transfer and on-demand pumps are compatible with today’s most standard electric configurations. By simply plugging the pump into a power source, an entire 55-gallon drum of 10W oil at room temperature can be emptied in less than 8 minutes with the 8 gpm (30.3 lpm) flow rate transfer model. More energy efficient than pneumatic pumps, EGP pumps offer an equally durable option for those seeking energy savings or unable to otherwise utilize compressed air.

With a legacy of long-lasting performance and uptime, Graco pumps have built an outstanding reputation as one of the company’s flagship product categories. Built with pride and attention to this legacy, Graco EGP pumps are engineered to last with precision gears for incredible consistency. Pump life is optimized with a built-in inlet strainer and motor over-temperature protection which prevent overheating and extend the unit life cycle through proactive failure prevention.

Whether operating remotely or in a manufacturing facility without an air compressor, EGP pumps are the ideal solution when versatility is needed to get the job done. Following field tests for both the EGP electric transfer and on-demand pump, end users were enthused by how effective the pumps performed. “Best pickup prime of all the pumps I’ve had!” said one user during an on-demand application. “That’s one pumping son of a gun.”

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

Graco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graco Announces EGP Electric Transfer and On-Demand Pumps Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the EGP electric transfer and on-demand pumps, each offering superior performance and convenience that meets a wide range of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, ...
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Graco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Graco Inc. Named a Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune Magazine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Graco Launches PM Series Electric Preset Dispense Meters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Graco Introduces Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten